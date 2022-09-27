Odell Beckham Jr. Rips NFL Turf Fields After Giants' Sterling Shepard's Knee Injury

Sterling Shepard (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Odell Beckham Jr. questioned why all NFL stadiums don't feature grass fields after former New York Giants teammate Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact knee injury on the MetLife Stadium turf on Monday night.

Beckham is currently a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on a non-contact play during Super Bowl LVI, which was played on the turf at SoFi Stadium in February.

