Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense

Russell Westbrook (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

"The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."



Westbrook can do two things this season to increase his impact and give himself a chance to play starter-level minutes in a crowded backcourt: improve his defense and stop shooting so many threes.

Although the 33-year-old UCLA product has never been an elite defender, his play at that end has reached new lows over the past two seasons. His cumulative defensive Raptor (minus-4.3) over that span is worse than his previous six years combined, per FiveThirtyEight.

Playing that poorly on defense again would likely offset any type of bounce-back season he can produce offensively.

Meanwhile, why he shoots three-pointers at such a high rate (3.4 per game last season; 3.7 per game for his career) remains a mystery given his lackluster shooting percentage from beyond the arc (29.8 percent last season; 30.5 percent career).

That creates too many empty possessions on a team like the Lakers with so many offensive weapons, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

So the path to a successful season for Westbrook includes creating his own offense in the paint, distributing when he'd normally be shooting threes and playing with more defensive intensity.

"I don't have that answer right now," he said Monday when asked what his second season in L.A. may look like. "But I know it's about competing. If we compete, the rest of it will take care of itself."

The nine-time All-Star also signaled a willingness to play a smaller role.

"I'll do what's best for the team and do whatever is asked of me," Westbrook said.

The fight for playing time in the backcourt includes Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn and Lonnie Walker IV, so the Lakers have no shortage of options if the 2016-17 NBA MVP continues on a downward trajectory.

Yet, there's no doubt a return to top form from Westbrook represents Los Angeles' best shot at a return to championship contention this season.