Browns' Myles Garrett Reportedly Released from Hospital After Car Crash

Myles Garrett (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reportedly discharged from the hospital Monday night after being involved in a single-car crash earlier in the day.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported further details about the crash Tuesday morning:

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor when Garrett's car, which also had a female passenger, went off the side off the road and flipped several times, per News 5 Cleveland. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An official cause of the crash wasn't immediately released by police.

Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, released a statement Monday night:

The 26-year-old Texas native has played all three games for the Browns so far this season. He's recorded seven total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble as the team has posted a 2-1 record.

Garrett has emerged as one of the NFL's premier edge-rushers since Cleveland selected him with the first overall pick in 2017. His 61.5 sacks since that point rank fourth in the league.

His career accolades include three Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro selections.

The Browns didn't immediately provide an update on his playing status ahead of Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.