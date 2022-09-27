DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media.

After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:

James expressed his excitement after Barkley broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which gave the Giants a 13-6 lead. But the Cowboys quickly erased the deficit and rattled off 17 straight points to put the game away.

Dallas will return to action Sunday with another NFC East matchup, this time against the Washington Commanders.