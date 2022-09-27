NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Jae Crowder's two-year tenure with the Phoenix Suns is spiraling toward its conclusion, and a chunk of win-now clubs are apparently taking note.

The 32-year-old is away from the team for training camp and reportedly requested a trade this offseason after being "informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Crowder has a single season left on his contract, and Phoenix seems to be prioritizing its younger players, such as 26-year-old Cam Johnson, who also needs a new deal by next summer.

With Crowder up for grabs, a number of potential suitors have emerged. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium told The Rally that the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are "teams that could be interested." Coincidentally or not, Crowder has previously played for all four teams.



The list of potential suitors might extend even beyond this quartet. Crowder is a combo forward who can make threes and handle defensive assignments of different sizes and styles. He also has more than 100 career playoff games under his belt.

