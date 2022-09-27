NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric Gordon

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jae Crowder Trade, Kemba Walker and Eric GordonSeptember 27, 2022
The NBA is back.
Media day is already in the rearview, putting training camp on deck, preseason contests on the whole and the actual 2022-23 campaign just around the corner.
As you might expect, the basketball world is buzzing, so let's dig into those discussions with this latest rumor roundup.
4 Potential Suitors for Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's two-year tenure with the Phoenix Suns is spiraling toward its conclusion, and a chunk of win-now clubs are apparently taking note.
The 32-year-old is away from the team for training camp and reportedly requested a trade this offseason after being "informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season," per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
Crowder has a single season left on his contract, and Phoenix seems to be prioritizing its younger players, such as 26-year-old Cam Johnson, who also needs a new deal by next summer.
With Crowder up for grabs, a number of potential suitors have emerged. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium told The Rally that the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are "teams that could be interested." Coincidentally or not, Crowder has previously played for all four teams.
The list of potential suitors might extend even beyond this quartet. Crowder is a combo forward who can make threes and handle defensive assignments of different sizes and styles. He also has more than 100 career playoff games under his belt.
Pistons Won't Cut Kemba Walker Yet
The Detroit Pistons have between now and Oct. 17 to waive or trade a player. Kemba Walker would seem an obvious candidate, since he arrived in a salary dump and doesn't fit the team's timeline.
The 32-year-old isn't with the club at training camp, but that doesn't mean the team is in a hurry to cut him loose.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Pistons "won’t cut Walker until his reps find him a new home."
It's possible that could be tricky, as lingering knee injuries have plagued the four-time All-Star's production in recent years.
Last season, he set career lows in points (11.6) and assists (3.5) across 37 games before he and the New York Knicks agreed to shut him down in February in hopes of getting him back to full strength for the upcoming season.
Eric Gordon Seeks Clarity from Houston
Fish out of water don't look as out of place as 33-year-old Eric Gordon does on the rebuilding Houston Rockets.
While he is clearly operating on a different timeline from the team's young core, he perhaps offers value as an experienced locker room leader. Could that be enough reason for Houston to keep him around? Apparently, he would like to know sooner than later, as the upcoming season is the last guaranteed one on his contract.
"Given that Gordon has no more guaranteed money after this season, he wants clarity on his situation—whether it's a long-term extension to remain in Houston or a trade to a contender," The Athletic's Kelly Iko wrote.
It's no minor miracle Gordon still resides in Space City, as his resurgent 2021-22 season (13.4 points on 47.5/41.2/77.8 shooting) seemed like it should have attracted a horde of win-now shoppers.
Then again, the fact that he looms as such an obvious trade candidate might have convinced everyone to send low-ball offers, in which case Houston might be better off either waiting for those offers to improve or seriously considering keeping him around for the many lessons he could teach his teammates.