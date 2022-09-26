Heat's Tyler Herro Says He Should've Been an All-Star Last Year, Comments on Contract

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro believes he's an NBA All-Star.

"Yeah, I thought I should have been one last year," Herro told reporters Monday. "But with another jump in my game, I think I can this year."

The 22-year-old won the league's Sixth Man of the Year award last season after averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was key in helping the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record.

Despite the team success, Miami had only one All-Star last season: Jimmy Butler. Herro was left out in favor of other Eastern Conference guards like Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet and eventually LaMelo Ball.

The voting wasn't particularly close, either, with Herro ranking 11th in both the fan and player voting.

The former Kentucky star is now heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension before the regular season begins, but he doesn't appear worried about the financials.

"I'll let my agent take care of it," he said Monday.

Without a new deal, Herro will become a restricted free agent next offseason.