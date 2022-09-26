Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle 'Ready to Accept the Fans’ Fickleness' After Backlash

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Julius Randle is apparently ready to accept the reactions of the New York Knicks fanbase, whatever they may be.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Randle is "ready to accept the fans’ fickleness that ruined his head last season" as he heads into the 2022-23 campaign.

Randle spent much of last season bemoaning fan reaction amid a disappointing campaign, issues that culminated with the 2021 All-Star telling fans to "shut the f--k up."

While apologies were made, Randle's standing as a Knicks cornerstone remains very much in question. Trade rumors have persisted since around February's deadline, though it does not appear the team was willing to sell low on a player it inked to a four-year extension 13 months ago.

The more likely scenario—especially in the aftermath of the Knicks failing to land Donovan Mitchell—is everyone walks into the 2022-23 season in "prove-it" mode. Randle and coach Tom Thibodeau will carry the brightest spotlight, as they're both the most high-profile figures on the team and arguably the most expendable big names.

Thibodeau could be on the hot seat if the Knicks start slow, while trade rumors for Randle will almost certainly perk up again if he doesn't return to All-Star form.

It's fair to point out the Knicks' overachievement in 2020-21 set all parties up for failure, but the NBA is not a business that runs on perceptions of overachievement. If you achieve one level in one season, it's generally expected you match or exceed that level the next. Failure to live up to expectations can turn a media darling into a villain overnight, as Randle learned firsthand last season.

We've seen the New York spotlight cause countless athletes to regress. Randle will hope to avoid that fate for himself once play tips off next month.