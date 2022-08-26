Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

"The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send him elsewhere," Katz wrote.

Katz reported in June during an appearance on the Callin Shots podcast (h/t R.P. Salao of Clutch Points) that the Knicks had exploratory conversations about moving Randle. However, Katz noted it would be difficult to trade the veteran after he took a step backward during the 2021-22 campaign:

"The Knicks have inquired with other teams about moving Julius Randle. ... I'm not optimistic. If you're somebody who wants them to trade Randle, I wouldn't predict that's what happens this summer. We're talking about like giving him away. Maybe if you take back a contract of equal value."

Randle had a wildly successful 2020-21, averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 71 games while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep en route to his first All-Star selection.

However, his numbers dipped during the 2021-22 season as he averaged 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 72 games while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Randle's struggles last season contributed to the Knicks finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record and missing the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Considering the 27-year-old's dip in production and the fact that he signed a four-year, $117.1 million extension last summer, it's no surprise teams might be looking for the Knicks to attach some draft capital.

It's also not surprising that the Knicks are unwilling to include first-round draft picks to move the Kentucky product.

If the Knicks are to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they'll need as many first-round picks as possible to get the Utah Jazz star.

New York offered Utah Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and five future first-round draft picks—two unprotected—for Mitchell, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones. However, Jazz president Danny Ainge wants four unprotected future picks instead of the two the Knicks offered, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

With negotiations for Mitchell's services ongoing, there's likely no chance the Knicks would attach a first-round pick to move Randle.