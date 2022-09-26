Breaking Down Packers' Offense, Defense and Special Teams After Win vs. Bucs

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history were on the same field Sunday, as Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers went on the road to face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the matchup featuring a pair of future Hall of Fame QBs, the game turned out to be a defensive battle.

After building an 11-point lead by halftime, the Packers held off a late charge from the Buccaneers to come away with a 14-12 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Rodgers threw for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both coming in the first half.

Tampa Bay cut Green Bay's lead to two points on Brady's 1-yard TD pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. However, the Bucs' two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game was unsuccessful, as linebacker De'Vondre Campbell tipped a Brady pass that was intended for Gage.

Here are three takeaways from the Packers' Week 3 win.