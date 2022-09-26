UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Beats Simone Silva via Unanimous Decision in Boxing Debut

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In her professional boxing debut, MMA legend Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision at Athletico Paranaense Arena in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, on Sunday night.

The eight-round match was the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2, and the promotion's middleweight championship was on the line.

Cyborg looked comfortable for her first time in a boxing ring. She brought her trademark aggression to Sunday's match, pressuring forward and throwing heavy combinations.

Silva initially looked overmatched, but she eventually settled in and started firing off counterpunches. She made Cyborg pay for her mistakes multiple times, but it didn't stop her from marching forward.

Cyborg had a smile on her face throughout the night as she was clearly enjoying herself. Silva landed a few hard punches late in the fight, but it only caused Cyborg to start throwing haymakers that found their target. The two women ended the fight with a back-and-forth flurry in a fun finish.

Cyborg is the former UFC featherweight champion and the reigning Bellator featherweight titleholder. She has also held titles in Strikeforce and Invicta FC on her way to a 26-2 (1 NC) record. She's currently on a six-fight winning streak, with her last loss coming in 2018 against Amanda Nunes.

Silva is a veteran boxer who entered Sunday's fight with a career record of 17-22. However, she has now lost each of her last 10 fights dating back to 2019.

It remains to be seen what Cyborg's next move will be. There isn't a clear top contender for her Bellator title. The 37-year-old has also developed a rivalry with PFL star Kayla Harrison, though some sort of deal would have to be worked out for a cross-promotion fight.