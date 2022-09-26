Dan Orlovsky Celebrates Jimmy Garoppolo Safety on Twitter: 'Never Been Happier'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Sunday brought freedom for Dan Orlovsky.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone as he dropped back to pass during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The result was a stunning safety that cut San Francisco's lead to 7-5.

Orlovsky infamously did the same thing during his playing days on the Detroit Lions, and he reacted to the moment:

Mike Tirico even immediately brought up Orlovsky's name on the NBC broadcast, underscoring just how associated the former quarterback is with the play.

Orlovsky is now a broadcaster for ESPN and appeared in 26 games during his career for the Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he threw for 15 touchdowns, none of them were more famous than his mistake.

At least now he has some company.