OSU AD Gene Smith 'Would Love to Help' LeBron James Explore NCAA Eligibility

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James didn't get the chance to suit up for Ohio State or any other college basketball team because he went straight to the NBA from high school, but it's apparently too early to rule out the chances of the King suiting up for the Buckeyes on the gridiron.

James turned heads Saturday when he tweeted "Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?"

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith jumped at the chance to help:

It is no secret that LeBron is a massive Ohio State fan. He was on the sidelines for the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame to start the season, was tweeting about Saturday's blowout victory over Wisconsin and called for quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman Trophy.

James also made it clear in the past he would have gone to Ohio State if he did attend college.

Were it not for basketball, James may have pursued a football career. After all, he was a two-time All-Ohio wide receiver in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary's and was even recruited by former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel.

Lacing up the football cleats again after a basketball career and around 40 years old may be a different story for James, especially if he was interested in playing at the level the national champion-contending Buckeyes do on a weekly basis, but Smith might see an opportunity to help make it happen.