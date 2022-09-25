Tyreek Hill: Dolphins' Sherfield Will Catch Next Failed Punt 'with His Butt Cheeks'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

When the Miami Dolphins were forced to punt in their own end zone with 1:33 remaining in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, punter Thomas Morstead made what is one of the funniest plays of the NFL season thus far.

Morstead punted the ball right into the backside of teammate Trent Sherfield before it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The play is now being referred to as the "butt punt," eerily similar to the New York Jets' notorious butt fumble.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had the perfect response to the play while speaking with reporters after the game:

"I've never seen a butt punt…but next time [Sherfield's] gonna catch it with his butt cheeks. Because he's got strong butt cheeks," Hill joked.

Despite the safety, the Dolphins went on to defeat the Bills 21-19 to move to 3-0 on the season.