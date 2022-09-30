Jets QB Zach Wilson to Return from Knee Surgery for Season Debut vs. Steelers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson is officially off the injury report and participated fully in Friday's practice.

Wilson suffered a torn meniscus in the Jets' preseason opener on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had surgery to repair the injury and wound up missing the first three games of the regular season.

Rapoport reported on Sept. 25 that Wilson was expected to be cleared in time to potentially play in Week 4.

The Jets turned to Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the first three games this season. The Super Bowl 47 MVP played surprisingly well, highlighted by a four-touchdown performance in a Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Despite some of the offensive success with Flacco, the Jets need to see what Wilson can do this season. He had a disappointing rookie campaign after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

New York's front office took steps to give Wilson help in an effort to make his job easier. Laken Tomlinson was signed to boost the offensive line, though he's struggled in his first three games with the team. C.J. Uzomah was brought in to give the team a pass-catching tight end. The Jets also used the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

With those pieces in place, the Jets will hope Wilson can take significant steps forward. He threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion percentage in 13 starts last year.

Sunday will give the team its first look at what Wilson is capable of doing with more talent surrounding him.