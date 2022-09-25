Jordan Spieth, Team USA Win 2022 Presidents Cup for 9th Straight Victory

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The U.S. team defeated the International Team to claim the 2022 Presidents Cup at at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday as 12 singles matches determined the winner.

The Americans, who entered leading the all-time series 11-1-1, held a massive 8-2 lead heading into the weekend. However, the International Team managed to close the gap on Saturday and entered Sunday's finale trailing 11-7.

Wins by Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele secured the win for the United States.

The Presidents Cup is different from most golf tournaments in terms of prize money since it's a charity event. Each player received $150,000 to donate to charity.

Here's a look at Sunday's matchups and the results:

Sunday Results

Si Woo Kim (INT) def. Justin Thomas (USA) 1-up

Jordan Spieth (USA) def. Cam Davis (INT) 4 and 3

Sam Burns (USA) tied Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

Patrick Cantlay (USA) def. Adam Scott (INT) 3 and 2

Sebastián Muñoz (INT) def. Scottie Scheffler (USA) 2 and 1

Tony Finau (USA) def. Taylor Pendrith (INT) 3 and 1

Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Corey Conners (INT) 1-up

Sungjae Im (INT) def. Cameron Young (USA) 1-up

K.H. Lee (INT) def. Billy Horschel (USA) 3 and 1

Max Homa (USA) def. Tom Kim (INT) 1-up

Collin Morikawa (USA) def. Mito Pereira 3 and 2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT) def. Kevin Kisner (USA) 2 and 1

Jordan Spieth kicked off the final round with a 4 and 3 win over Cam Davis, becoming the sixth player in Presidents Cup history to go 5-0-0 in a week. Before Sunday, Spieth was 0-6-1 in Ryder and Presidents Cup matches.

Sunday's match marked his first career singles win.

"I was more nervous than I probably should’ve been today, but I really wanted to get that monkey off my back," Spieth said after the match.

Spieth lost the first two holes before getting going with birdies on holes four and five. He and Davis were tied after nine, but Spieth ran away with the lead from there, winning six of the last seven holes on the back nine.

The 29-year-old's win gave the Americans a 12-7 lead.

However, Si Woo Kim got the point back for the Internationals with a 1-up win over Justin Thomas to make it a 12-8 match in favor of the Americans.

Thomas was 2-up on Kim through the front nine, but by the time the 14th hole was over, the two were tied. They remained tied through the 15th hole before Kim took a 1-up lead on the 16th with a birdie.

Thomas and Kim entered the 18th hole tied, and while Thomas shot for par, Kim carded a birdie for the victory.

Thomas had a solid week, finishing 4-1-0, but he still has never won a singles match in the Presidents Cup, falling to 0-3.

Patrick Cantlay won his match against Adam Scott 3 and 2 to score the Americans another point, giving the team a 13-8 lead.

Cantlay carded birdies on the second, third and fourth holes and also carded birdies on the 13th and 15th holes for the win. The only holes he lost came when he carded a double bogey on the seventh and 14th holes.

A half a point each was dished out to each player in the match between Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama as the two remained deadlocked through 18 holes, making the score 13.5-8.5 in favor of the Americans.

Matsuyama won the front nine, holding a 2-up lead on Burns before the American bounced back with three straight birdies on holes 10-12 to claim a 1-up lead, which he held through the 14th hole.

Matsuyama won the 15th hole with a bogey to tie the match as Burns carded a double bogey. The two shot for par on the final three holes to tie. Matsuyama could have won the match on the 18th hole, but his shot for birdie bounced off the flag and out.

Sebastián Muñoz claimed a 2 and 1 victory over Scottie Scheffler to earn the Internationals another point, cutting into the Americans' lead even more, making it a 13.5-9.5 match.

Scheffler held a 1-up lead through eight holes before taking a turn for the worse on the ninth green with a bogey, making it a tie match. Muñoz took over from there, carding four birdies and an eagle on the back nine to claim the victory.

Tony Finau defeated Taylor Pendrith 3 and 1 to extend the Americans' lead to 14.5-9.5.

Pendrith led from holes six through 11 but failed to win a hole after the 11th as Finau went on to win with an impressive back nine performance, winning four of his last six holes.

The American secured at least half a point for his team with a birdie on the 16th hole before securing the full point with another birdie on the 17th hole to claim the victory.

Xander Schauffele clinched the Presidents Cup for the Americans with a 1-up victory over Corey Conners.

Schauffele led Conners 2-up through the front nine, but an inconsistent back nine nearly saw him lose the point. Schauffele and Conners were tied after 14 holes before the American took a 1-up lead on the 15th hole, which he held on to through the 18th hole for the win.

“This is a really strange feeling. Man, we were struggling out there, and I’m really happy there are no pictures on the scorecard. I had all the boys pulling for me. I knew it was going to be close. Corey just let me in, and I was able to take advantage of it," Schauffele said after the match.

Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and Christiaan Bezuidenhout posted wins for the Internationals while Max Homa and Collin Morikawa closed out the afternoon with wins for the Americans.

The victory for the U.S. team marks its ninth straight Presidents Cup win.