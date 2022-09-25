Floyd Mayweather Says He Won't Fight Manny Pacquiao, Explains Retirement

RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reaffirmed his intention to remain retired and shut the door on a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in the process.

Following his second-round TKO of Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition Sunday, the undefeated legend explained he was happy to walk away from the sport on his terms. He contrasted his exit with that of Pacquiao as well, arguing that "boxing retired Manny."

Mayweather's last official fight was in 2017, and even that was against UFC star Conor McGregor and not a full-time boxer. He effectively closed the curtain on his career when he beat Andre Berto in September 2015.

There simply isn't a compelling reason for the 45-year-old to step back into the ring for a full-fledged comeback.

Mayweather alluded to the long-term health issues that have afflicted so many boxers before him. Why take the risk when you have nothing left to prove?

The former world champion has carved out a lucrative and less demanding path for himself, too.

"From this exhibition alone I will be making somewhere upwards of $15-20 million," Mayweather said to Charlotte Daly of the Daily Mail. in reference to his exhibition with Asakura. "That's just from this exhibition. So, it's cool. Nine minutes, $20 million, not bad."

When it comes to Pacquiao, the window has probably passed for another megafight approaching the status of their 2015 encounter.

Even at the time, it felt like Mayweather vs. Pacquiao would've been bigger if they had crossed paths years earlier, and the fight itself was widely considered disappointing. It didn't exactly leave fans desperately wanting more or questioning which of the two stars was superior.

In general, Mayweather has made his priorities very clear. He wants to make a lot of money without having to work all that hard. Why mess with a good thing?