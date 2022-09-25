AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 5 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia continues to set the pace in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, with the Bulldogs sitting No. 1 for the third straight week.

They remain ahead of Alabama and Ohio State, with Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top five.

AP Poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State North Carolina State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

When it came to the top of the poll, the biggest source of drama was whether voters might punish the teams that had a more difficult time than expected in Week 4.

The 22 points Georgia allowed to Kent State were more than double what it surrendered through its first three games (10 points).

That could've opened the door for Alabama to reclaim the top spot following a 55-3 blowout of Vanderbilt. Ohio State also made a statement in a 52-21 win over Wisconsin that was even more one-sided than the final score indicates. Some voters might have been inclined to vault the Buckeyes ahead of the Bulldogs.

In general, Week 4 was about winning ugly.

Michigan, Clemson, USC and Kentucky were all victorious in one-score contests. The Tigers needed overtime to put away Wake Forest, and the Trojans were trailing Oregon State until Jordan Addison's go-ahead touchdown reception with one minute and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Oregon, fresh off an emphatic win over then-No. 12 BYU, needed 29 points in the fourth quarter get past Washington State on the road. Mase Funa sealed things with a pick-six at the 1:01 mark of the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma and Arkansas weren't quite so lucky.

The Sooners watched as former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez exacted a measure of revenge, throwing for 234 yards and running for 148 yards while being responsible for five touchdowns.

The Razorbacks were unable to make the most of a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against Texas A&M. Demani Richardson's 82-yard fumble return for a score to make it a 14-13 game was the turning point.

Cam Little still had a shot to put Arkansas back on top but watched his 42-yard field-goal attempt hit the top of the right upright.

A&M and Arkansas went in opposite directions thanks to the outcome. The Aggies moved up from No. 23 to No. 17, with the Razorbacks slipping out of the top 10 to 20th.

Likewise, Oklahoma lost its top-10 (No. 6) status and fell to No. 18.

College football fans will want to clear their schedule for Week 5 given what's on tap.

Michigan hits the road to play Iowa, and Ole Miss hosts Kentucky during the noon ET time slot. We're about to find out how good Arkansas really is, with the Razorbacks hosting Alabama at 3:30 p.m. North Carolina State and Clemson will get prime-time placement at 7:30 p.m. ET in a tilt that could prove decisive in the ACC Atlantic title race.