Schefter: Tom Brady Broke 2 Microsoft Tablets During Bucs' Win vs. Saints in Week 2

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady broke two Microsoft tablets during his tirade on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A third tablet was also broken on the team's sideline.

Brady was captured on camera throwing a tablet for the second-straight season against the Saints:

The quarterback joked about breaking the tablet during a radio appearance on Monday.

"I've had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately," Brady told broadcaster Jim Gray. "I think I forgot the password and I couldn't log in, so those things can be frustrating.

"Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that's the reason things weren't going great (against the Saints), so I had to take it out on poor meaningless tablet."

After the previous incident last year, Brady told Gray that he got a "warning" from the NFL that he would get fined in the future.

"I won't throw another Surface," he said at the time.

Breaking multiple tablets on the sideline might now be enough to earn discipline from the league.

Brady's last fine from the NFL came in 2013, giving up $10,000 after kicking Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed. He avoided a potential penalty in the playoffs last year despite earning an unsportsmanlike conduct flag for an interaction with a referee.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old has vowed to control his emotions better during games.

"I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me," Brady told reporters Friday. "Sometimes they do. It's an emotional sport. It's an emotional game, and we're all out there trying to do the best we can do."