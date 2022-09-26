B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 4

0 of 8

Davis Allen | David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Perhaps the best way to describe Week 4 is Sleepwalking Saturday.

Early on, top-ranked teams like Georgia and Michigan avoided losses but didn't look overpowering. The trend continued throughout the day, and the upsets finally arrived with Kanas State in Oklahoma and Middle Tennessee in Miami.

And there were comebacks. So, so many comebacks. Appalachian State squandered a 25-point lead, Washington State wasted an upset chance and Arkansas couldn't put away Texas A&M in a contest that also produced a bizarre defensive touchdown.

This edition of B/R's Weekly Awards is largely focused on those comebacks and upsets, but we also have the saddest CFB state of September, trend-breakers and plenty more.