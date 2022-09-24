X

    Drew Pyne Praised in Notre Dame Win Week After Video of Tommy Rees Yelling at QB

    Adam WellsSeptember 24, 2022

    Head coach Marcus Freeman looks to have turned things around at Notre Dame after Saturday's 45-32 victory over North Carolina.

    The Fighting Irish have now won back-to-back games following their 0-2 start. This was their best offensive performance so far, putting up season highs in points, total yards (576), passing yards (289) and rushing yards (287).

    Quarterback Drew Pyne has looked good since getting chewed out by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in the first quarter of last week's game against California. The sophomore went 24-of-34 and set career highs with 289 yards passing and three touchdowns.

    Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics @ND_FB_Analytics

    Trusting Drew Pyne to throw the ball has really opened up things for the offense<br><br>Kudos to Tommy Rees

    HIMBERT HIMJOLS 700 SZN @sportstalksam4

    The boys look much better today. Drew Pyne is clearly the man at QB

    kates4cubbies @kates4cubbies

    Drew Pyne found his rhythm and is the right guy for the job. I’m not saying he’s the best QB in college football. But of our options, he’s the one we’re gonna ride with.

    After going scoreless and racking up 25 yards on their first two drives combined, Pyne led the Irish to scores on six consecutive possessions to open up a 38-14 lead early in the third quarter.

    Pyne had four completions of at least 20 yards against the Tar Heels. He and Tyler Buchner combined for nine such completions in the first three games of the season.

    Notre Dame Football @NDFootball

    TOUCHDOWN NOTRE DAME<br><br>Pyne to Diggs<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/pUpfFMS3rr">pic.twitter.com/pUpfFMS3rr</a>

    Brendan @verypiratey

    Drew Pyne can't throw down field: <a href="https://t.co/9l6aIc4MkU">pic.twitter.com/9l6aIc4MkU</a>

    Mike Martynowicz @mikemartynowicz

    Funny what happens when they start a QB that can actually throw the ball downfield. Drew Pyne should’ve been the starter all last season and heading into this one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Irish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Irish</a>

    Andrew 🏈 @The_Weidmanator

    Abundantly clear that Drew Pyne &gt; Buchner and needs to be the starter for the remainder of his years at ND.

    It's been encouraging to see Notre Dame's offense rebound from a brutal stretch to begin the season. It started with a rough showing in a 21-10 loss against Ohio State that was on prime-time national television.

    Things bottomed out one week later with a 26-21 loss to Marshall in the Fighting Irish's home opener. The defeat snapped the program's 42-game winning streak against opponents unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    It made Freeman the first head coach in program history to lose his first three games. He served as interim head coach for Notre Dame's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

    Since the second quarter of last week's win over Cal, Notre Dame has put up 69 points in its last seven quarters of football. Beating North Carolina won't go down as a marquee moment for the Fighting Irish, but it could end up serving as a crucial turning point for the team.

    Next up for Notre Dame is a matchup with No. 19 BYU on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

