College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 4

Jalon Daniels. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

No, this is not a college basketball article you're reading.

How great is this for schools that are traditionally basketball powerhouses? It seemed unlikely at the start of the season, but through four weeks, both Kansas and Syracuse are perfect.

Syracuse maintained its unblemished record on Friday night with a 22-20 win over Virginia. With the victory, the Orange are now 3-0 at home.

'Cuse still has some tough games remaining on its schedule, including road games vs. Clemson, Pitt, Wake Forest and Boston College, but they look like a much more improved squad from the team that finished 5-7 last season.

The biggest reason for the improvement looks to be on offense, as head coach Dino Babers hired Robert Anae from Virginia as the Orange's offensive coordinator. Quarterback Garrett Shrader is thriving in the new system, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 986 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

And how about Kansas? In front of the Jayhawks' first sellout crowd since Nov. 2019, Kansas beat Duke 35-27. With the victory, the Jayhawks are now 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

As long as quarterback Jalon Daniels keeps playing like he has been, Kansas should keep winning. Against the Blue Devils defense on Saturday, he threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for another 83 yards and a score, too.

Both of these teams were far from favorites to win their respective conferences. And while the good times will likely come to an end, both programs have plenty of opportunities to show that their starts have not been a fluke.

Aside from games against Clemson, Pitt and Wake Forest, Syracuse will have a chance to beat NC State and Notre Dame. Kansas has Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas remaining. Don't be surprised if one of those teams goes down to these basketball schools.