    Miami Ridiculed by CFB Twitter After Blowout Upset Loss to Heavy Underdog MTSU

    Erin WalshSeptember 24, 2022

    The No. 25 Miami Hurricanes were upset by the unranked Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 45-31 on Saturday for their second straight loss, and it was a brutal showing for Mario Cristobal's team.

    Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was replaced by Jake Garcia in the third quarter after completing just 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown while also tossing two interceptions.

    It was a hideous performance from Van Dyke, who entered Saturday's game having completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 671 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in three games.

    Garcia completed 10 of 19 passes for 169 yards in relief of Van Dyke.

    The Miami defense was also subpar against Middle Tennessee, allowing Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham to throw for 408 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 attempts.

    The Hurricanes were especially susceptible to big plays, as Middle Tennessee recorded four pass plays of 69-plus yards. The victors finished with 507 yards of total offense compared to Miami's 367.

    Now 2-2 on the season following back-to-back losses, fans, understandably, ripped the Hurricanes on social media following the loss.

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Safe to say the Miami Hurricanes are not in fact back.

    Blake @BlakeyLocks

    Texas: not back<br>Miami: not back<br><br>What a good day of football.

    Romeo Travis @RomeTrav

    Miami should be ashamed of themselves

    JustRon🔗3️⃣🐻ⓨ @DJPigpen

    Mental note. <br><br>Never bet the miami hurricanes

    Anish Shroff @AnishESPN

    Are Texas and Miami back yet?

    Marc C @mcthekid75

    Teams that have been found out to be frauds already: Miami and Texas

    Joe O’Leary @TheHQNerd

    Not sure anybody has seen their future NFL prospects drop off more than Tyler Van Dyke so far this season <br><br>Woof

    Andrew Murdolo @Ajm82299

    For everybody on the Miami and Tyler Van Dyke hype train this year, was the derailment unpleasant?

    Ryan Hurst @RyanJ_Hurst

    Never understood the Tyler Van Dyke hype in the first place. 🤷‍♂️

    Ryan Espinel @RyanEspinel

    Mario Cristobal said he was going to change the Hurricanes culture.<br><br>He wasn't lying.<br><br>🤡.

    Jah @JavieoX

    The Mario Cristobal era is off to the most disappointing era since I don’t even know. The hurricanes are so bad if Mario needs elite talent to beat middle Tennessee then he might not be the coach everyone hyped his ass up to be

    TheReal_Wytochee @Wytoch33

    Let's not get on the "Fire Mario" train yet, but somebody better tell me something! Middle Tennessee State? Really? <br>No disrespect to those young great men at MTS but come on Miami 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Gmen Scouting @GmenAnalysis

    University of Miami 🗑

    sillbert mcsquirtle @chevysillverado

    Miami is such a joke 😂 I love it

    RIP Vin Scully 😭🎙 @nat_petrone85

    If you're really having a bad day, don't fret!<br><br>At least you're not the Miami Hurricanes!!

    Miami will now go back to the drawing board heading into its bye week before its matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 8.

