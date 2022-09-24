Miami Ridiculed by CFB Twitter After Blowout Upset Loss to Heavy Underdog MTSU

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The No. 25 Miami Hurricanes were upset by the unranked Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 45-31 on Saturday for their second straight loss, and it was a brutal showing for Mario Cristobal's team.

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was replaced by Jake Garcia in the third quarter after completing just 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown while also tossing two interceptions.



It was a hideous performance from Van Dyke, who entered Saturday's game having completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 671 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in three games.



Garcia completed 10 of 19 passes for 169 yards in relief of Van Dyke.

The Miami defense was also subpar against Middle Tennessee, allowing Blue Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham to throw for 408 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 attempts.

The Hurricanes were especially susceptible to big plays, as Middle Tennessee recorded four pass plays of 69-plus yards. The victors finished with 507 yards of total offense compared to Miami's 367.

Now 2-2 on the season following back-to-back losses, fans, understandably, ripped the Hurricanes on social media following the loss.

Miami will now go back to the drawing board heading into its bye week before its matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 8.