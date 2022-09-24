Dabo Swinney Rips Clemson Defense vs. Wake Forest: 'I Was About to Go Play Corner'

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers defeated the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 51-45 on Saturday in double overtime, but head coach Dabo Swinney isn't too happy with his defense.

Swinney's defense didn't force a single turnover and allowed Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman to complete 20-of-29 passes for 337 yards and a whopping six touchdowns.

Demon Deacons wide receiver Jahmal Banks also torched the Clemson defense, catching six passes for 141 yards and two scores, and the team's rushing offense managed 110 yards for a total of 447 yards of offense.

However, Clemson was without some key defensive pieces in the secondary on Saturday, including safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene, due to injury.

So, it's safe to say at least some of the team's struggles on defense were due to those losses in the secondary.

The Tigers are back in action next weekend against No. 12 NC State.