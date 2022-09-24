X

    No. 5 Clemson Survives Wake Forest's Upset Bid with 51-45 Win in 2OT Thriller

    Adam WellsSeptember 24, 2022

    DJ Uiagalelei's five passing touchdowns allowed No. 5 Clemson to survive No. 21 Wake Forest's upset bid Saturday.

    The Tigers held on for a 51-45 double-overtime victory over their ACC rival thanks to Davis Allen's 21-yard touchdown catch from Uiagalelei to start the extra frame.

    Cool.<br>Calm.<br>Caught.<br><br>WHAT A WIN! <a href="https://t.co/7xZZlVXFc0">pic.twitter.com/7xZZlVXFc0</a>

    Wake Forest got the ball last with an opportunity to win the game, but the offense only managed to gain four yards, and Sam Hartman's pass to A.T. Perry on fourth-and-6 was incomplete.

