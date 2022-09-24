Jae Crowder Deletes Tweet Suggesting He Won't Be at Suns Camp amid Trade Rumors

Jae Crowder (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder made a Twitter post Friday suggesting he's going to skip the start of training camp. It was later deleted.

Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year, $29.2 million contract he signed with the Suns in 2020.

The versatile 6'6", 235-pound forward is coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 threes across 67 appearances.

In August, he posted a cryptic tweet hinting he would prefer a change of scenery:

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday (h/t Evan Sidery of Basketball News) the Suns have been "very active" in talks with other organizations as most teams get ready to open training camp next week.

"They're in trade negotiations right now," Windhorst said. "A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now."

The 32-year-old Marquette product's deleted post on social media figures to add further fuel to that speculation about his future.

Cameron Johnson is likely to join Phoenix's starting lineup if Crowder is dealt. Dario Saric, who missed last season with a torn ACL, would also be in line to rejoin the rotation in a significant way.

The Suns tip off the regular season Oct. 19 when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Footprint Center.