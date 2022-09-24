Trent Williams, 49ers Reportedly Agree to Restructured Contract to Save Cap Space

Trent Williams (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

The San Francisco 49ers and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams reportedly agreed to restructure his six-year, $138.1 million contract to create $4.4 million in salary-cap space for 2022.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday the Niners converted $5.5 million of Williams' base salary into a signing bonus for the added financial flexibility ahead of Sunday's Week 3 road game against the Denver Broncos.

