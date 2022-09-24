Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury ListSeptember 24, 2022
The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet.
However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend.
Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable this week are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs), Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle), Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) and Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring).
Then, there's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' situation. Chris Godwin (hamstring) will be out, while fellow wide receivers Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all questionable, as is running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). Plus, wide receiver Mike Evans will be serving a one-game suspension this week.
Fortunately, there should still be some solid options on the waiver wire this weekend for fantasy managers who may need to plug a hole or two in their lineups.
Here are updated positional rankings for Week 3, along with several potential late waiver-wire targets to consider.
Quarterback
1. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (at MIA)
2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (at NE)
3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (at IND)
4. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert (vs. JAX)
5. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (at WAS)
6. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (at ARI)
7. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (vs. LAR)
8. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (at NYJ)
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (vs. GB)
10. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (vs. DET)
Waiver-Wire Target: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (at MIN)
The Lions have scored 71 points over the first two weeks of the season, and Goff has been a big reason for that. After passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles, he then threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Commanders in Week 2.
Goff is surrounded by talented playmakers on Detroit's offense, so he should continue to put up solid numbers, especially in favorable matchups. That will be the case in Week 3, as the Lions and Vikings should play in a high-scoring NFC North affair.
Despite his early success, Goff is only rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues and 25 percent of ESPN leagues (per FantasyPros). So if it starts to seem like Herbert or another injured QB may not play this week, it could be wise to pivot to Goff early Sunday afternoon.
Running Back
1. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (vs. KC)
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (vs. DET)
3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (vs. LV)
4. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (vs. DAL)
5. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (vs. JAX)
6. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (vs. NO)
7. Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift (at MIN)
8. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (at CAR)
9. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (at NYJ)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (vs. GB)
Waiver-Wire Target: Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert (vs. HOU)
Over the first two weeks, it's become clear that the Bears plan to run the ball a lot this year. Quarterback Justin Fields has only 28 total passing attempts so far, while Chicago has 64 rushes, most of which have been by top running back David Montgomery (32).
But Herbert has been involved in the offense, too, running the ball 13 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. The second-year back is more likely to get opportunities when the Bears have a strong matchup in which they can consistently move the ball down the field, which is what they're likely to do in Week 3 against the Texans.
Houston is averaging 163 rushing yards allowed per game (third-most in the NFL), so Chicago could get solid performances from both Montgomery and Herbert. So if you need to take a chance on a waiver-wire RB this week, it could be worth adding Herbert, who is rostered in only 46 percent of Yahoo leagues and 26 percent of ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros.
Wide Receiver
1. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (at ARI)
2. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (vs. DET)
3. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (at NYJ)
4. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams (at TEN)
5. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (at MIA)
6. Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown (at WAS)
7. Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (vs. BUF)
8. Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (at MIN)
9. San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (at DEN)
10. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk (at LAC)
Waiver-Wire Target: Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch (vs. LAR)
You may not be too familiar with Dortch, and it seems not many fantasy managers are. The 24-year-old Cardinals receiver is rostered in only 11 percent of Yahoo leagues and 5 percent of ESPN leagues (per FantasyPros), despite his encouraging start to the season.
With DeAndre Hopkins currently serving a six-game suspension and Rondale Moore out due to a hamstring injury, Dortch has been playing a key role in Arizona's offense. He had seven catches for 63 yards while getting targeted nine times in a Week 1 loss to Kansas City, then recorded four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown (the first of his three-year NFL career) in a Week 2 win over Las Vegas.
Dortch may not have a ton of long-term value, but he's a worthwhile flex option right now because the Cardinals' receiving corps is so shorthanded. It may be a good idea to give him a start if you're thin on WRs for Week 3.
Tight End
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (at IND)
2. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews (at NE)
3. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller (at TEN)
4. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (at DEN)
5. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (at WAS)
6. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (at SEA)
7. Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (vs. LAR)
8. Los Angeles Chargers TE Gerald Everett (vs. JAX)
9. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee (at ARI)
10. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox (at MIA)
Waiver-Wire Target: Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas (vs. PHI)
Because the Commanders were down by 22 points at halftime against the Lions in Week 2, they had to pass the ball a lot. Their Week 3 game could follow a similar script, as they're taking on a challenging opponent in the NFC East rival Eagles.
If Washington trails for much of Sunday, then quarterback Carson Wentz (87 passing attempts in two games) will likely air it out a lot. That should bode well for Thomas, who has six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
Thomas (rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros) was still recovering from a knee injury during training camp and the preseason, yet he's been targeted 11 times over the Commanders' first two games. He should only get better and more involved as the season progresses, making him a great tight end to pick up (and potentially start) now.