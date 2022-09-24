Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

0 of 4

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet.

However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend.

Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable this week are Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs), Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle), Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) and Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring).

Then, there's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' situation. Chris Godwin (hamstring) will be out, while fellow wide receivers Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all questionable, as is running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). Plus, wide receiver Mike Evans will be serving a one-game suspension this week.

Fortunately, there should still be some solid options on the waiver wire this weekend for fantasy managers who may need to plug a hole or two in their lineups.

Here are updated positional rankings for Week 3, along with several potential late waiver-wire targets to consider.