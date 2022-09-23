WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 23

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to Smackdown Friday night but it was neither The Head of the Table nor the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes.

Instead, it was the culmination of the mysterious "White Rabbit" mystery that engulfed the wrestling world in the wake of Monday's Raw and teased a major reveal on this week's show.

What did the trip down the rabbit hole mean amount to and what does it mean for WWE moving forward?

Find out with this recap of the September 22 Fox broadcast.