Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL Injury

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Friday.

Team physician Dr. Tony Schena performed the surgery at New England Baptist Hospital, the team announced in a statement.

No formal timetable has been determined for Gallinari's return, but he is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season. The 6'10" forward suffered the injury last month while playing for the Italian national team in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $13.3 million contract with the Celtics this offseason. He has a player option for the 2023-24 season at $6.8 million, and it would be a surprise if he did not exercise it given his injury status.

Gallinari spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 2021-22 campaign.

The Celtics hoped Gallinari would provide scoring stability and depth to their reserve unit, but Grant Williams will instead have to fill that role.