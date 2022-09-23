Celtics' Brad Stevens Says Speculation Around Ime Udoka 'Unfair' to Women on Staff

Brad Stevens (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens said the social-media speculation related to allegations against head coach Ime Udoka was "unfair" to women on the NBA team's staff.

The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka would be suspended for the 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but the statement didn't come until 21 hours after Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Udoka engaged in an "improper intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staffer, leading to unfounded rumors.

"We have a lot of talented women in our organization and yesterday was really hard on them," Stevens told reporters Friday. "Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bulls--t."

He added: "We have a responsibility to make sure we are there to support them."

