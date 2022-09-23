Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Browns' Nick Chubb 'Controlled the Game' in PIT's Loss

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin heaped praise on Nick Chubb after Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, saying the Pro Bowl running back "controlled the game."

"I thought they controlled the game, man. They possessed the ball. Nick Chubb controlled the game," Tomlin told reporters. "He was running through arm tackles and things of that nature, getting yards after contact. It wasn't good enough."

Chubb ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, continuing his dominant start to the 2022 season. The fifth-year back has racked up at least 87 yards rushing in each of the Browns' first three games and is a good bet to be leading the NFL in rushing (341 yards) after Week 3.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.