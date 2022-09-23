Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

0 of 3

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and hopefully your fantasy football rosters are ready for it.

That could be more challenging than it has been as injuries start to pile up, but all you can do is put your best foot forward and hope the football gods are kind to your team.

Oh, you can also peruse through our weekly rankings here, which include our top picks at the marquee positions and a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.

