Buccaneers' Tom Brady Feels 'Great' Despite Apparent Finger Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has his team atop the NFC South with a 2-0 record entering Week 3, and he told reporters Thursday that he's feeling "great" despite dealing with an apparent finger injury.

“I feel great," Brady said. "It’s football season, so … yeah."

Brady has not been listed on the injury report this week.

However, he acknowledged on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) that the ring finger on his throwing hand is sore after a mismanaged exchange with center Robert Hainsey during the team's Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"I banged it up pretty good, but it didn’t affect me at all in the game," Brady said. "It’s just going to be sore throughout the week, but one of those bumps and bruises that come along with playing."

Brady added: "You get hit, you get kicked, you get kneed. All these things come up, and it’s demolition derby out there. It’s who can recover fast enough in order to put yourself in position to practice, prepare and then go play well the next week."

The 45-year-old completed 18-of-34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown against the Saints. He hadn't thrown for less than 200 yards in a game since December 2020.

While Brady intends to take every Wednesday off from practicing this season for extra rest, he appeared at Tampa Bay's mid-week practice this week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the veteran "felt good enough to physically participate."

That would seem to indicate that Brady's finger is feeling fine. However, the Buccaneers have a huge game coming up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, so he likely wanted to get in some extra reps this week ahead of an important NFC matchup.

Through two games, Brady has completed 36-of-61 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. It's not exactly an ideal start to the season for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, but his team is 2-0, and that's all that matters.

After facing the Packers on Sunday, the Bucs will face another tough opponent Oct. 2 in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, there's probably not going to be much rest for Brady moving forward.