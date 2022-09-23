Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy LeaguesSeptember 23, 2022
Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Could your fantasy football roster use a lift?
You don't have to answer that, actually, because we could all use help at this point to either cover for an injured player, replace an early disappointment or capitalize on a hot streak.
If you're in the market for upgrades or placeholders, you're in luck, because we have laid out a waiver wire target at each of the three marquee positions.
QB: Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
In real-life, Carson Wentz might be wobbly, but in the fantasy realm, he is apparently as reliable as they come.
His first two outings with Washington have been loaded with production. He debuted by throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. For a follow-up, he threw for another 337 yards and three more scores in Week 2. He has even rushed eight times already for 35 yards.
His stat lines aren't always clean—he has already thrown three interceptions—but at this volume level, they don't have to be.
It's worth noting that the competition picks up this weekend, as the Commanders, who have faced the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions so far, are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Wentz might have extra motivation to perform against the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2016.
RB: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Miami had a clear directive to get more explosive this offseason, and it made several investments on that front. Between the trade for Tyreek Hill and the hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins put significant resources into their attack.
So far, so good. Miami has scored 62 points in two games, most recently exploding for 42 in a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Dolphins passing game was the story of that contest, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six scores, but fantasy managers may have also noticed a potential changing of the guard at running back. While Chase Edmonds was the featured back in Week 1, Raheem Mostert monopolized the opportunities in Week 2 and did more with his touches.
Mostert had 11 carries to Edmonds' five, plus a three-to-one edge in receptions. All told, Mostert had 14 touches and turned them into 79 yards. Edmonds, meanwhile, managed just 41 yards on six touches, and 28 of those yards came on a single carry.
WR: Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
The Patriots' passing game hasn't commanded a ton of attention in the fantasy community, but plenty of people noticed Jakobi Meyers' effort in Week 2. His 13 targets were the jump-off-the-page stat, and he took advantage of his opportunities with nine receptions for 95 yards.
He wasn't New England's most electric receiver in that contest, though. That distinction was instead earned by Nelson Agholor, who hauled in all six of his targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn't nearly as effective in Week 1 (three receptions for 28 yards), he did have the team's second-most targets in that game, too.
Clearly, the Patriots want to find ways to get Agholor involved, and they may have no other choice this weekend, as Meyers missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.
Even if Meyers can go, Agholor is still worth a look, as the Patriots will face the same injury-riddled Ravens defense that the Dolphins just ripped apart.