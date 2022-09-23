Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

1 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In real-life, Carson Wentz might be wobbly, but in the fantasy realm, he is apparently as reliable as they come.

His first two outings with Washington have been loaded with production. He debuted by throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. For a follow-up, he threw for another 337 yards and three more scores in Week 2. He has even rushed eight times already for 35 yards.

His stat lines aren't always clean—he has already thrown three interceptions—but at this volume level, they don't have to be.

It's worth noting that the competition picks up this weekend, as the Commanders, who have faced the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions so far, are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Wentz might have extra motivation to perform against the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2016.

