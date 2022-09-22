Steve Kerr: Warriors Have 'Way Better Chance' to Win Title If Andre Iguodala Returns

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see Andre Iguodala return to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Kerr said he believes the Warriors "have a way better chance" to repeat as NBA champions if the former All-Star is on their roster.

"I think he can still play; he showed that last year. And he's just huge for our internal leadership and guidance," Kerr added. "We've got so many young guys, we need Andre's presence. So I really hope he comes back."

Kerr has previously spoken about keeping a roster spot open for Iguodala if he wants to keep playing, but he's not going to pressure the 38-year-old.

"I leave Andre alone," the Warriors coach told Anthony Slater of The Athletic last month. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."

Iguodala has been vague about his future plans when asked about it since the end of the NBA Finals.

"I’m trying to reflect on the season, enjoy it, enjoy being a champion," he told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in July. "And if that time comes ... I don’t know if it’s going to be a tough decision, but I’m ready for whatever.”

The Warriors brought Iguodala back last offseason after he spent two seasons with the Miami Heat. He played in 38 games between the regular season and playoffs. The former NBA Finals MVP averaged 3.7 assists per game, his most in a season since 2013-14 (4.2).

In addition to his contributions on the court, Iguodala earned high marks from multiple Warriors players for his ability as a coach and mentor behind the scenes.

Even though Golden State has a stable foundation in place, led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, having Iguodala around to continue helping young players like Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga can only help the team.