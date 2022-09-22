Texas' Quinn Ewers to Dress vs. Texas Tech After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Quinn Ewers (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday quarterback Quinn Ewers will travel with the Longhorns for Saturday's road game against rival Texas Tech.

Sarkisian confirmed Ewers is on track to suit up as he nears a return from a shoulder injury but wouldn't say whether he'll start the Week 4 contest.

Ewers suffered the injury during the Horns' 20-19 loss to top-ranked Alabama in Week 2.

The quarterback, who transferred to Texas from Ohio State last December, warmed up before last week's victory over UTSA but didn't play in the game.

He's completed 25 of his 36 throws (69.4 percent) for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception across five quarters this season.

Hudson Card has filled the void admirably, nearly leading Texas to the upset of Alabama before a lopsided 41-20 win over UTSA. He's thrown just one touchdown in 50 attempts, however, so it's unlikely he's a threat to Ewers' job once the starter is cleared.

Ewers, a Texas native, was 247Sports' No. 1 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class when he selected Ohio State, but he was unable to secure the Buckeyes' starting job given the presence of Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud before leaving to join the Longhorns.

"This has, obviously, been a dream for me," he told reporters before the season. "Growing up, I was a huge Longhorn fan. I'm just excited to have the opportunity. God blessed me and I'm just super humbled and excited."

Getting Ewers back for the start of the Big 12 portion of the schedule would be a big boost for UT, which has the talent to compete with Oklahoma and Baylor atop the conference.

If he's kept out of the lineup Saturday despite suiting up, his next chance to return would come Oct. 1 when the Longhorns host West Virginia.

All signs point to Ewers leading the Texas offense against the Red Raiders, though.