LSU Gets 1-Year Probation from NCAA, Will Pay $5K Fine for CFB Recruiting Violations

LSU football will have one-year probation plus a self-imposed $5,000 fine for recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Cregg was with the Tigers from 2018-20 before parting ways in June 2021. He later admitted to an NCAA enforcement official that he visited and provided gear to a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Cregg, who is now the assistant offensive line coach of the San Francisco 49ers, received a three-year show-cause penalty as a result of the NCAA investigation.

LSU was ordered to pay Cregg $492,945.20 after a lawsuit argued his termination was from "a cause that did not exist."

The Tigers won the national championship in 2019 with a 15-0 record led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. The offensive line was a key part of the success, winning the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in college football.

Things went south quickly for the program, however, as it finished 5-5 in 2020 before posting a 6-7 record in 2021.

The school announced in October last year that head coach Ed Orgeron was in his final season with the team, just 21 months after winning the title.

In March, the NCAA delivered a Notice of Allegations to LSU in regards to rule-breaking activities with both the football program and men's basketball team.