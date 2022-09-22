WWE Legend Batista Stars in Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan Movie 'Knock at the Cabin'

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

A trailer for the M. Night Shyamalan film Knock at the Cabin starring WWE legend Batista was released Thursday.

The trailer features Batista and three others breaking into a cabin and informing a family that they had been chosen to make a difficult decision with the fate of the world hanging in the balance:

The 53-year-old goes by his real name of Dave Bautista in acting circles, and he has carved out a successful career for himself in Hollywood.

Wrestling fans know Batista best for his runs on WWE's main roster from 2002 to 2010, and again in 2014 and 2019. He was a top star for the majority of his time with the company, becoming a six-time world champion, four-time tag team champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Batista retired from wrestling after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and he was announced as a member of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class, although that year's ceremony got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has yet to officially induct Batista into the Hall of Fame, although it is only a matter of time until his legendary career is formally recognized.

As successful as Batista was in WWE, he is perhaps achieving even more success and fame as an actor, particularly in the action genre.

Since making his acting debut in 2006, Batista has starred in some blockbusters, and he has become especially popular since 2014, which was when he debuted as Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Other major movies Batista has starred in outside the Marvel cinematic universe include Riddick, Blade Runner 2049, Stuber and Dune.

Batista's role in Knock at the Cabin could be one of his biggest yet since Shyamalan is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, especially when it comes to thrillers.

Knock at the Cabin is the latest film in a catalog that includes The Sixth Sense, Signs, The Village and Split.

Knock at the Cabin is set to hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.

