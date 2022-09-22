Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Suspension for Consensual Relationship with Staffer

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension" for having a consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics staff, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted that Udoka's job is not currently in jeopardy and that a decision on the length of the suspension could come on Thursday. He also reported that Udoka could be sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season.

The Celtics hired the 45-year-old Udoka last offseason. Udoka had spent 2012-2021 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

In his first year as head coach, Udoka guided the C's to their first Eastern Conference title since 2010. Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are less than a month away from opening their season, as they start the 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 18 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's now a significant possibility that Udoka won't be at that game given the latest news.