Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics hired the 45-year-old Udoka last offseason. Udoka had spent 2012-2021 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

In his first year as head coach, Udoka guided the C's to their first Eastern Conference title since 2010. Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe confirmed the news and added that a suspension is likely.

The nature of Udoka's reported violation of organizational guidelines wasn't immediately clear following Wojnarowski's report. For the time being, Adam Kaufman of iHeartRadio and WBZ NewsRadio offered some context on the matter.

The Celtics are less than a month away from opening their season, as they start the 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 18 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's now a significant possibility that Udoka won't be on the sidelines for that game given the latest news.