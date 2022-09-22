X

    Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 22, 2022

    Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. <a href="https://t.co/1QZb0k326F">pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F</a>

    The Celtics hired the 45-year-old Udoka last offseason. Udoka had spent 2012-2021 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

    In his first year as head coach, Udoka guided the C's to their first Eastern Conference title since 2010. Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

    Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe confirmed the news and added that a suspension is likely.

    Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

    Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a likely suspension for a violation of team rules, a league source confirms. <a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> first to report the news.

    The nature of Udoka's reported violation of organizational guidelines wasn't immediately clear following Wojnarowski's report. For the time being, Adam Kaufman of iHeartRadio and WBZ NewsRadio offered some context on the matter.

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    The most noteworthy part of this reported impending Ime Udoka "significant suspension" is that it's coming from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>, not the league. That and, of course, the fact the violation hasn't been immediately reported.

    The Celtics are less than a month away from opening their season, as they start the 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 18 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's now a significant possibility that Udoka won't be on the sidelines for that game given the latest news.

