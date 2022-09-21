Nets' Ben Simmons: Playing For 76ers Was 'Incredible'; Fans Were 'Unbelievable'

Gotham/GC Images

Things surely didn't work out as many envisioned when the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, but the Brooklyn Nets guard still has love for the city and its fans.

During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast with former teammate JJ Redick, Simmons discussed his time in Philadelphia.

While he granted there is more noise and criticism that comes with playing in the city compared to other locations, he said: "Philly is obviously a sports city. In my experience, playing there was incredible. Like, for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. Like, the fans were unbelievable."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.