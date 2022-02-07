Joel Embiid On If He'd Welcome Ben Simmons Back: I'll Do Whatever Helps 76ers Win

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid isn't closing the door on a Ben Simmons return.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man discussed his teammate who has yet to play in a game this season during a discussion with Mike Missanelli of 97.5 The Fanatic (h/t Sixers reporter Derek Bodner) and said his primary focus is on winning.

"I mean, honestly, I'm trying to win," Embiid said. "I'm trying to win a championship. Whatever's gonna help me achieve that, I'm fine with whatever. I've always said that, obviously, we're a better team with him on the floor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.