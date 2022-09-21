Lakers Rumors: LA Held Trade Talks With Pacers This Week; IND Still Seeks 2 1sts

A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers engaged in trade talks this week, but Indiana's asking price of two unprotected first-round picks was too high.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news during an appearance on Bally Sports on Wednesday.

Charania mentioned Indiana center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, who have routinely been mentioned in Lakers-Pacers trade talks, speculation and rumors. He notably said the Lakers weren't willing to part with two unprotected first-rounders for the duo.

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said on the Kevin & Query show (h/t Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star) that Indiana expects to start the season with Turner, who averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game last year before suffering a season-ending stress reaction in his left foot that capped his season at 42 games.

Hield averaged 18.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting in 26 games for the Pacers last year after being traded from the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers have been involved in a litany of trade talks this offseason, with point guard Russell Westbrook notably connected in potential deals involving Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

The Pacers talks went nowhere as well, so the Lakers' moves this year revolved around changing the supporting cast around the Big Three of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Notable additions include Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. Former superstars and veterans Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony are gone, as are Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker and others.

L.A. is only two years removed from an NBA title, but the Lakers fell flat last year en route to a 33-49 record and 11th-place finish in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are set to start the year with a road matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.