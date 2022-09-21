Cole Beasley: I Contacted Tom Brady 'A Lot' Prior to Signing Contract with Buccaneers

Set Number: X163864 TK1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley told reporters that he contacted quarterback Tom Brady numerous times before signing with the Bucs' practice squad Wednesday.

Beasley also noted that he's been eager to play with Brady.

The 33-year-old has played 10 NFL seasons—seven with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the Buffalo Bills. He caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown for Buffalo last season.

The Buccaneers are short-handed at wide receiver.

Mike Evans is suspended for the team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after knocking over New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Tampa Bay's 20-10 win Sunday.

Chris Godwin, who is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season, missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury suffered in a 19-3 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Julio Jones sat out Week 2 with a knee injury.

The Bucs still have Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman, but they needed depth.

Enter Beasley, a steady possession receiver who was one of Bills quarterback Josh Allen's top targets.

It doesn't appear that Beasley will be on the practice squad for long, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Beasley also was confident he can pick up the team's offense before the Packers game.

The Bucs are one of just six remaining undefeated teams.