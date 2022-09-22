FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack Harlow and More Stars

FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack Harlow and More StarsSeptember 22, 2022
Much of the focus on new video games centers around how they look, but EA Sports' FIFA 23 will capture attention with how it sounds.
That's because the newest edition of the popular soccer video game franchise announced its soundtrack will feature more than 100 songs from artists such as Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack Harlow, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
The Sound of The World’s Game. 🔊🌍<br><br>Introducing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFA23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFA23</a> Soundtrack. <br>Featuring over 100 songs from artists representing 34 countries. Listen now on <a href="https://twitter.com/Spotify?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Spotify</a>.<br><br>Listen now 👇<a href="https://t.co/XczKLnaDNY">https://t.co/XczKLnaDNY</a> <a href="https://t.co/UU84G89CdR">pic.twitter.com/UU84G89CdR</a>
Harlow and others also designed some of the game's exclusive new FUT Kits.
The menu soundtrack alone will have 57 new tracks from the likes of Phoenix, Flume, MILKBLOOD, ODESZA and more, with music coming from a variety of genres and countries.
The sounds don't stop at the menu, as FIFA 23's VOLTA soundtrack will have beats from Nas, Denzel Curry, Quevedo and Remi Wolf in a mix of hip hop, electronic dance and pop music while gamers try out their virtual soccer skills on the streets instead of the world-famous pitches.
Gamers who are more interested in the gameplay than the music will have the opportunity to control some of soccer's most beloved fictional characters, as coach Ted Lasso and the players of AFC Richmond will also be featured in FIFA 23.
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
Believe it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFA23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFA23</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/TedLasso?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TedLasso</a><br><br>He's proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and <a href="https://twitter.com/AFCRichmond?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AFCRichmond</a> are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.<br><br>Learn more 👇<a href="https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4">https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4</a> <a href="https://t.co/M9tIiqKHPx">pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx</a>
Whether it is Lasso and Coach Beard on the sidelines or Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas and Sam Obisanya on the field at AFC Richmond's home ground of Nelson Road, the characters will all be integrated into the game.
FIFA 23 will be released on Sept. 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.