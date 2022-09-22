FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack Harlow and More Stars

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Much of the focus on new video games centers around how they look, but EA Sports' FIFA 23 will capture attention with how it sounds.

That's because the newest edition of the popular soccer video game franchise announced its soundtrack will feature more than 100 songs from artists such as Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack Harlow, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more.

Harlow and others also designed some of the game's exclusive new FUT Kits.

The menu soundtrack alone will have 57 new tracks from the likes of Phoenix, Flume, MILKBLOOD, ODESZA and more, with music coming from a variety of genres and countries.

The sounds don't stop at the menu, as FIFA 23's VOLTA soundtrack will have beats from Nas, Denzel Curry, Quevedo and Remi Wolf in a mix of hip hop, electronic dance and pop music while gamers try out their virtual soccer skills on the streets instead of the world-famous pitches.

Gamers who are more interested in the gameplay than the music will have the opportunity to control some of soccer's most beloved fictional characters, as coach Ted Lasso and the players of AFC Richmond will also be featured in FIFA 23.

Whether it is Lasso and Coach Beard on the sidelines or Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas and Sam Obisanya on the field at AFC Richmond's home ground of Nelson Road, the characters will all be integrated into the game.

FIFA 23 will be released on Sept. 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.