Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions

The United States relinquished the Presidents Cup once since the event began in 1994.

The United States enters the 2022 edition of the event with an 11-1-1 record against the International team.

The American dominance combined with the better overall roster going into Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte made the United States a massive favorite to retain the cup.

Three years ago, the United States pulled out a two-point win over the International team, but the competition may not be that close in 2022.

Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are back from the 2019 squad. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa combined with that trio to help the United States obliterate Team Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Trevor Immelman's International squad is not as strong as it could have been. The losses of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and others to LIV Golf dropped the quality more on the International side than it did for the United States.

Presidents Cup Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

United States (-700; bet $700 to win $100)

International (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

Draw (+1600)

The event kicks off on Thursday with foursomes matches. Friday features fourball matches. Both team formats will be used on Saturday. Singles play will take place on Sunday.

Predictions

United States Retains Presidents Cup

The United States team has too much talent and match play experience on it to fail on home soil in North Carolina.

The biggest key for the Americans may be the familiarity that some of their top players have with each other in match play formats.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won two matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia and they put up two victories in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas played together against Team Europe last year in the other event the United States features in.

PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler is in the squad, as well as Max Homa, who won on the PGA Tour at the Fortinet Championship last week.

The majority of the American team has some type of match play event experience. Homa, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel and Sam Burns are the only members of the American squad to not appear in a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

The International team has eight rookies on its roster. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott and Si-Woo Kim are the only golfers with Presidents Cup experience.

That could be a major detriment to the performance of the International squad on Thursday and Friday as some of the rookies get a feel for what the competition may be like.

The International squad should use a heavy dose of its four veterans either as pairs, or as partners for the rookies to try and remain close with the Americans on the first two days.

The Americans got out to commanding leads before Sunday in each of their last two home triumphs in the Presidents Cup.

In 2013, the United States took a six-point lead into the singles matches. The 2022 hosts had an 8-2 advantage by the time play ended on Friday in 2017.

The International team did a similar thing in 2019, as it got out to a four-point lead after the Saturday morning matches. The Americans reversed that deficit and won by two points.

The absences of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel and others due to their participation in LIV Golf severely hurt the International team's chances. Smith and Niemann were locks to make the team through points and others could have been captain's picks.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed were not eligible for the United States team because of their LIV Golf participation, but the depth of the American talent pool makes it easier for the home side to recover from their absences.

The United States is expected to keep the Presidents Cup at home, and by a significant margin. An International victory would go down as one of the biggest upsets in team match play events in golf history.