Julian Edelman 'Didn't Get a Call' from Tom Brady, Bucs Before Cole Beasley Signing

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Julian Edelman clearly feels snubbed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad.

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed the situation on Inside the NFL:

Edelman played for the Patriots from 2009-20, all but one of those years alongside Brady. He helped the team win three Super Bowls in that time, winning MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

Though he retired in 2021, Edelman said Brady tried to recruit him to come to Tampa Bay at the time.

With Edelman now more than a year removed from an NFL game, the Buccaneers instead went after Beasley, who caught 82 passes in each of the past two years with the Buffalo Bills. He could play an important role with receiver Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans suspended.

Edelman, meanwhile, will remain on television.