KFC Distances Itself from Exec After Kylian Mbappé Sponsorship Comments

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

After an executive for KFC France threatened legal action against Kylian Mbappé and the French Football Federation, the company released a statement countering those comments.

"KFC France regrets the words that were spoken yesterday and reported in the media this morning. These are personal opinions, but in no way reflect the position of the company," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Mbappé, one of France's biggest stars, refused to participate in a team photo shoot because he didn't want to endorse some products that had contracts with the national team, including fast food chains and betting companies.

Vice president of KFC France Alain Beral indicated the decision could be considered a breach of contract.

"We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights," Beral said.

The company has since distanced itself from these comments.

"KFC France also wishes to clarify that Alain Beral did not speak on behalf of the company, but in the context of a private conversation during an event related to his functions as president of the National Basketball League," the statement said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.