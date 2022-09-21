Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.

"Talking to people around the team, everything I hear about Fields is positive," he wrote. "So I don't get the sense the reason for the conservative game-planning is about doubting Fields. At some point, he's going to have to start throwing."

The conditions in Chicago for the Bears' Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers provided enough cover to explain a lackluster day for Fields. He finished 8-of-17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

However, he was even worse in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, as his team lost 27-10. The 23-year-old went 7-of-11 for 70 yards and an interception. He at least padded his fantasy output somewhat by running for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Fields ranks 33rd in pass attempts, and he has the fewest among quarterbacks with two appearances. It's the kind of stat that naturally raises some questions.

When Fields struggled as a rookie, it was easy to shift the blame to head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy wasn't playing to his young QB's strengths, and his reputation as an offensive mind had taken a hit after Mitchell Trubisky steadily regressed under his watch.

Now that the same things are happening under a new coaching staff, Fields won't get the benefit of the doubt so quickly.

The Texans have allowed an average of 270.5 passing yards per game but rank seventh in opponent passer rating (76.7) and 13th in pass defense DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Houston could present a stiff test to Fields and the Bears' aerial attack.