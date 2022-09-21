Analyzing the State of the WWE vs. AEW Wrestling War and What's Next

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

There hasn’t been a single dull moment in professional wrestling in 2022. We’ve been bombarded with a new major headline or dramatic turn of events every other week.

However, the ongoing tug of war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling is still the most engaging topic online.

Yes, WWE remains the industry leader, and no competitor could conceivably topple such a massive juggernaut. Still, AEW presents the company with its first real opposition since WCW closed its doors in 2001.

As a result, fans have drawn their lines in the sand in this generation’s wrestling war. No matter what side you fall on, it’s hard to deny pro wrestling is more interesting than it has been in a long time. Parity and active competition have been great for the industry on the whole.

To that end, there is an immense variety of entertaining content more readily available than ever before. There’s almost an overabundance of quality wrestling, but there’s something for everyone.

For that reason, hardcore fans don’t have to pick fights with each other or wave the flag for either side. Viewers are so privileged right now that it seems like such a waste of time to debate over preferences.

If you’re looking for an article that assigns a clear winner at the moment, you’ve come to the wrong place. Instead, let’s look at the state of both WWE and AEW and assess what the next year could look like.